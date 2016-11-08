The Scene Nov. 8

Get rewarded for voting

Voters can receive a discounted entrance at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Spring Lake Hall. Everyone who votes will receive an “I Voted” sticker, which they can use to receive $1 off on boat tickets at the Spring Lake ticket kiosk.

Learn facts about marijuana and other drug usage

Brilliant Bobcats will present the facts and myths about marijuana and prescription drugs from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the LBJ Student Center 3-15.1. The presentation will help people understand drug abuse and its consequences. In addition, attendees can learn how to tell if a friend is in need if they suspect that they are abusing drugs.

Event to cover skills that employers are looking for in college graduates

The senior director of corporate recruiting for MAXIMUS will speak on campus from 12-1 p.m. Nov. 8 at the LBJ Student Center Room 3-14.1. Dave Ong will teach students about the skills employers are searching for. Guests can prepare for a career before graduation and have a one-on-one conversation with a real recruiter. Free lunch will be given during this event.

Come have fun with Legos

Come join the fun with other Lego fanatics from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 8 at the San Marcos Public Library. Everyone ages 4 and up is welcome to come and build with Legos at the Lego Mania! event. For more information, call 512-393-8200.

Casey Donahew to perform in town

Country artist Casey Donahew will perform live in San Marcos Nov. 9 at The Marc. Doors from 7-11:30 p.m.. Tickets for Casey Donahew can be purchased online for $15 and there will be a $5 cover charge for minors.