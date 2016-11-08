The Pulse Nov. 8

WhatsApp copies Snapchat feature

WhatsApp is creating a feature called Status, which will look a lot like Snapchat, according to Tech Crunch. Users will be able to take pictures, draw, write captions and add filters and emojis to each photo. The application feature is in test-mode and will be available to all users soon.

Galaxy S8 to come with digital assistant

The new Samsung Galaxy S8 will feature Viv, a digital assistant program started by Siri creators, according to the Verge. With the creation of Viv, Galaxy phones will now be increasingly user friendly and more similar to Apple’s iPhones.

U.S. cases of drug-resistant fungus found

The U.S. has had seven cases of a drug-resistant fungus between May 2013 and August 2016. The fungal disease Candida auris is created in health care settings, according to a Fox News report. The fungus has an alarming fatality rate, especially if the bloodstream is infected. There is no known cure.

Texas lawyers make video about pot brownies

Two Waco lawyers made a YouTube video about the harmful effects of making and selling pot brownies. According to TIME, “the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws, under Texas law, possession of more than 4 oz. of marijuana is a felony punished by up to two years in prison. More than five pounds can cost you up to ten years (in prison).”