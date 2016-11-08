Texas State students participate in nationwide track poll

This election year Texas State has partnered with Electionland to cover and track problems at Texas Polls.

Electionland is a journalism project that searches for voter irregularity across the country in real-time through social media during the 2016 election.

Dale Blasingame, senior lecturer and leader of the Texas State Electionland project, said 13 journalism schools are participating in Electionland this year.

“Texas State is the only Texas school that is doing this,” said Blasingame. “We are focusing on assigned places that are hot spots for voting irregularity in Texas.”

Blasingame said students participating in Electionland are using advanced social tools professional journalists use today.

“So this partnership involves free access to a lot of tools like data miner, check, tweet deck and google trends,” said Blasingame. “It’s a great experience for the students because they are getting to use advanced analytics that they can then put on their resume.”

Pam Paz, public relations senior and Electionland participant, said tracking voters’ comments and social media posts through Electionland has allowed her to see multiple viewpoints.

“With the election being so divisive and heated, I think people are more emotional,” said Paz. “I am seeing it more and more as I’m tracking what people post on social media.”