Sports Nov. 8

Volleyball’s winning streak ends

The women’s volleyball team’s winning streak came to a halt this weekend; however, their loss against Arkansas State clinched the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Championship for the Bobcats. The team played two road games in Arkansas and lost both. In Friday’s match against Little Rock, the Trojans beat the Bobcats 3-1. In Saturday’s game against defending champions Arkansas State, the Bobcats again lost 3-0. Texas State now has an overall record of 18-11 and a Sun Belt Conference record of 11-3. The Sun Belt Conference Championship will be held in Arlington from Nov. 18-20. Texas State will face Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 11 and Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 12 to close out the regular season.

Basketball wins first exhibition game

The men’s basketball team hosted Southeastern Oklahoma State Nov. 5 for an exhibition game. Texas State defeated the Storm with a final score of 62-41. Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, led the Bobcats with 14 points. Maljhum McCrea, senior forward, got himself a double-double after grabbing 10 boards and 10 points. Next up, Texas State will travel to Hawaii to compete in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

Women’s basketball season only days away

In less than a week, the Texas State women’s basketball team will kick off its 2016-17 season. The Bobcats will face Southern Methodist University in Dallas Nov. 11. After that, the team will host three home games in a row spanning Nov. 15-20.

Bobcats add another loss to record

The Texas State football team lost to Appalachian State Nov. 5. The final score was 35-10, after the Bobcats kicked a successful field goal in the first quarter, and a single touchdown in the third. Texas State got dominated by the Mountaineers in the second quarter, allowing them to score 21 points. Next up, the Bobcats will host Idaho on Nov. 12