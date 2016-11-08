Headlines Nov. 8

‘A Deeper Side’ documentary screening at Texas State

A screening of the documentary ‘A Deeper Side’ will be played at the Alkek Teaching Theater Nov. 9.

The event begins at 7 p.m., and is free to the public. After the screening, there will be a Q&A session. The documentary was filmed over five years, and follows David Francis Drymala, who is an artist, musician, and rapper.

Hays County Food Bank hosts “Turkeys Tackling Hunger”

The Hays County Food Bank is preparing for its annual ‘Turkeys Tacking Hunger’ event.

This is the tenth year for the event, and the goal is to provide a holiday meal for Hays County residents who cannot provide one for themselves, according to the San Marcos Record. Little Guys is teaming up with the food bank to deliver the meals to pick-up location Nov. 14-19.

Texas State student Indicted on 3 charges

The Texas State student involved in a deadly crash earlier this year was indicted last week on 3 charges.

The 21-year-old student, Shana Elliot, accused of driving drunk and hitting another vehicle, killing a man and his unborn child, after floating the river. An indictment was filed Oct. 26 that said she is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, which is a second-degree felony, and intoxication assault with a vehicle, which is a third-degree felony, according to My San Antonio.