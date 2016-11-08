Business Nov. 8

Perk Up coffee opening in San Marcos

Perk Up coffee house announced they will be opening in San Marcos on Stagecoach Trail by Nov. 11.

The owner, David Graffagnini, said in an interview with Community Impact they will offer an “elevated” coffee experience. Along with coffee, Perk Up will also offer food items such as sandwiches, salads, and more. The new location is at 407 S. Stagecoach Trail.

Lockhart Animal Shelter Calls Code Red

The Lockhart Animal Shelter is at Code Red, and they need some animals to be adopted to prevent euthanizing animals, according to KVUE.

The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week, and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is located at 537 Old McMahan Road in Lockhart.

Austin churches open doors for Texas Book Festival

Multiple churches in Austin hosted the two-day Texas Book Festival this weekend.

Nick Offerman and Chris Pratt spoke at the event, according to KXAN. Two of the churches hosting the festival include, First Baptist Church of Austin and First United Methodist. The rain did not seem to deter any crowds.

Weather stalls Sound on Sound Festival

“Extreme weather” caused Sound on Sound festival goers to evacuate and seek shelter.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, festival officials tweeted that due to severe weather, the grounds needed to be evacuated. The gates re-opened around 5 p.m.