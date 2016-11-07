Texas State crowns first black Homecoming King and Queen

Texas State crowned its very first black Homecoming King and Queen duo Oct. 22. Seniors Malik Mingo and Ihscesce Lucas took the royal titles—bearing sashes, crowns and historic accomplishments.

The university has crowned black Homecoming Kings and Queens in the past. However, 2016 marks the first time Texas State crowned an African American duo.

“I still can’t believe it,” Lucas said. “Texas State didn’t have its first black King until 1994, so I’m glad I made my mark. I’m glad I can go off in history as Texas State’s first black King and Queen.”

Lucas originally ran for Queen in order to step out of her comfort zone.

During the campaign journey, Lucas gained support from all of the organizations she participates in. Black Women United, comprised of more than 200 students, was a big part of her success.

Lucas is a Bobcat Preview volunteer, Cat Camp counselor, Student Foundation member, Bobcat Bond participant, Pinky Promise member and PACE peer mentor. In addition, she is a part of the African Student Association, the Black Art Association and the Black Student Alliance. She said many of the people she met through those organizations supported her running for Queen.

Social media was a huge aspect of her campaign. Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were useful tools for spreading the word.

“I’m really thankful for all the support I have,” Lucas said.

Mingo is involved in Student Foundation, Student Association for Campus Activities, Bobcat Update, KTSW and Alpha Phi Omega fraternity. He is a PACE peer mentor and former resident assistant.

“In order to win a title like this, you need to be a part of the campus in more ways than one,” Mingo said. “The people who deserve to be Homecoming King and Queen do more for others than they do for themselves. As soon as we got the opportunity to help someone else, we decided to do it.”

Mingo and Lucas posted flyers all around campus to get the word out. They handed out candy and spoke to students in the Quad.

Lucas was the only candidate for Queen who was not a part of a Greek organization. So, she wanted to inspire those involved in non-Greek organizations to run for Homecoming Court.

“I hope to inspire more people to run,” Lucas said. “Me making it to the top four out of 20 girls was a big deal.”

Lucas and Mingo said their phones have been ringing nonstop since the crowning. Social media followers and family members have showered the pair with support and congratulations.

“I can’t go anywhere without people staring at me and asking to take photos,” Mingo said. “I’m getting emails from former bosses on campus congratulating me. We’re like celebrities.”

Mingo said he has already hung his King sash up on the wall, and is determined to wear it at graduation.

The two were surprised at how the votes turned out. They assumed the other candidates would win.

“There wasn’t a bad vibe I got from any of the other contestants,” Lucas said. “They were very nice ladies. Everyone was very humble and we all complimented each other. It was a really great experience.”

Mingo said winning the title could assist his career, since he is studying mass communication and electronic media.

“It shows I can market myself and be liked enough to win this title,” Mingo said.

Lucas is studying psychology, and hopes to become an attorney one day. She said the confidence she gained during her Homecoming experience could be used when defending a client.

Mingo hopes to inspire students to take chances and have faith in themselves.

“You can do anything you set your mind to, but you just have to believe in yourself to do it,” Mingo said. “When you step outside of your comfort zone, you learn so much about yourself and the people around you.”

Rigo Gutierrez, campus activities coordinator, said Mingo and Lucas represent Texas State well.

“Mingo and Lucas definitely are a good representation of our Texas State students, pride, leadership and academic achievements,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said the milestone Mingo and Lucas reached was important for Texas State.

“Having two candidates selected that represent an underrepresented group is a great thing for our campus,” Gutierrez said. “I think it’s wonderful to have students that represent different backgrounds than we’ve had it the past. It’s inspirational for other students to see that.”

Bringing home the crown was an accomplishment for Mingo and Lucas, but being the first African American pair to do so was even more rewarding.

“It’s crazy that we accomplished what we set out to do—and we’re not done yet,” Mingo said.