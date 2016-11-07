Mala Luna Fashion Finds: Grunge is Back

Distressed T-shirts and flannels were the go to attire for Mala Luna attendees.
Mala Luna Music Festival took place Oct. 29-30 in San Antonio.
1Sophie Fratangelo
Sophie Fratangelo, San Antonio resident and festival attendee, showed off her style by pairing a big T-shirt with a bomber jacket.
“Halloween was a big inspiration in my outfit,” Fratangelo said. “I am a big fan of chucky, so that’s why I am wearing this today”
Fratangelo said she likes the look of grunge mixed with high fashion.
2Sarah Cavezos
Sarah Cavazos, University of the Incarnate Word student and San Antonio resident, paired a yellow flounced crop-top with high waisted shorts.
Cavazos said she gained inspiration for her outfit from other music festivals
“I went to (Austin City Limits) recently and I kind of just went for that ACL vibe,” Cavazos said. “I was just trying to look cute today, you know.”
3Tony Jones
Tony Jones, San Antonio resident and festival attendee, expressed his style by wearing a hunter green long shirt, hat and matching shoes.
Jones said his style is influenced by the music industry and the environment we live in.
4Alex Camarena
Alex Camarena, San Antonio resident and festival attendee, sported a Metallica T-shirt, flannel and colorful sunglass.
Camarena said she distressed her shirt herself.
“It was really easy to do and I liked how it turned out,” Camarena said. “I’ve seen a lot of people do this, so I wanted to try.”
5Gina Saucedo
Gina Saucedo, San Antonio resident and festival attendee, modeled a choker, sandals and a long sleeved striped blouse.
“I wanted to go for that festival look,” said Saucedo. “Today I wanted to look good and have a good time”