The Lockhart Animal Shelter is at Code Red, and they need some animals to be adopted to prevent euthanizing animals, according to KVUE.

The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week, and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is located at 537 Old McMahan Road in Lockhart.