Easy ramen recipes for busy students

Ramen noodles, otherwise known as a college student’s saving grace, can become unsatisfying after the third bowl in a single week. Here are some recipes that can turn your ramen into a tasty meal.

Sweet & Sour Ramen

Craving Panda Express but can’t afford it? Ramen to the rescue—from Serious Eats.

Cook ramen noodles until they break apart, then drain Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a skillet and stir-fry bell peppers, choice of protein and pineapple chunks Add a half cup of ketchup and chili-garlic sauce to the skillet Mix in with the noodles. Dig in!

Cheesy Chili Ramen

Chili cheese fries are good, but have you tried the ramen version from Serious Eats?

Cook ramen noodles, drain Top with chili Drizzle cheese sauce or shredded cheese Add onions and beans if preferred

Ramac & Cheese

Mac and Cheese—ramen style by Serious Eats.

Microwave a half block of Velveeta, milk and butter Add in cooked ramen noodles and top with more cheese Broil until brown and bubbly—Bon appétit!

Ramen and Meatballs

A classic pasta favorite, courtesy of A Bullseye View.

Cook ramen according to directions on the package, then drain Add pasta sauce and cooked Market Pantry Italian meatballs Heat until warm

Ramen Pizza

If Gumby’s hasn’t invented it already, you can in your dorm hall kitchen. A Bullseye View came up with a quick and easy recipe.

Cook ramen by directions on the package; drain then chill noodles Stir in one beaten egg and provided seasoning packet Place in a plate lined with plastic wrap, then fold the wrap over noodles into crust shape Cover with smaller bowl and heavy item, then refrigerate for 30 minutes Heat 1 tablespoon of oil on Medium-High in skillet to brown crust on both sides—five minutes each Spread with pasta or pizza sauce, shredded cheese and pepperoni. Heat until melted

Ramen Chimichangas

If you’re craving a classic Mexican dish, throwing together Ramen noodle chimichangas is quick and simple, according Pennywise Cook.

Preheat the oven to 350, while cooking the ramen noodles as directed by the package, then drain. In a skillet cook chicken in olive oil with minced garlic and chili powder. Put the chicken, noodles and shredded cheese in tortillas, then roll up into chimichangas Place on a greased baking sheet, add cooking spray and bake for 10-15 minutes until golden brown

Ramen Noodle Pancakes

It may sound weird, but pancakes made from Ramen can actually be delicious. According to Dinner Hero, the recipe is easy to follow.