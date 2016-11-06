Easy ramen recipes for busy students

Ramen noodles, otherwise known as a college student’s saving grace, can become unsatisfying after the third bowl in a single week. Here are some recipes that can turn your ramen into a tasty meal.
Sweet & Sour Ramen
Craving Panda Express but can’t afford it? Ramen to the rescue—from Serious Eats.
- Cook ramen noodles until they break apart, then drain
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a skillet and stir-fry bell peppers, choice of protein and pineapple chunks
- Add a half cup of ketchup and chili-garlic sauce to the skillet
- Mix in with the noodles. Dig in!
Cheesy Chili Ramen
Chili cheese fries are good, but have you tried the ramen version from Serious Eats?
- Cook ramen noodles, drain
- Top with chili
- Drizzle cheese sauce or shredded cheese
- Add onions and beans if preferred
Ramac & Cheese
Mac and Cheese—ramen style by Serious Eats.
- Microwave a half block of Velveeta, milk and butter
- Add in cooked ramen noodles and top with more cheese
- Broil until brown and bubbly—Bon appétit!
Ramen and Meatballs
A classic pasta favorite, courtesy of A Bullseye View.
- Cook ramen according to directions on the package, then drain
- Add pasta sauce and cooked Market Pantry Italian meatballs
- Heat until warm
Ramen Pizza
If Gumby’s hasn’t invented it already, you can in your dorm hall kitchen. A Bullseye View came up with a quick and easy recipe.
- Cook ramen by directions on the package; drain then chill noodles
- Stir in one beaten egg and provided seasoning packet
- Place in a plate lined with plastic wrap, then fold the wrap over noodles into crust shape
- Cover with smaller bowl and heavy item, then refrigerate for 30 minutes
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil on Medium-High in skillet to brown crust on both sides—five minutes each
- Spread with pasta or pizza sauce, shredded cheese and pepperoni. Heat until melted
Ramen Chimichangas
If you’re craving a classic Mexican dish, throwing together Ramen noodle chimichangas is quick and simple, according Pennywise Cook.
- Preheat the oven to 350, while cooking the ramen noodles as directed by the package, then drain.
- In a skillet cook chicken in olive oil with minced garlic and chili powder.
- Put the chicken, noodles and shredded cheese in tortillas, then roll up into chimichangas
- Place on a greased baking sheet, add cooking spray and bake for 10-15 minutes until golden brown
Ramen Noodle Pancakes
It may sound weird, but pancakes made from Ramen can actually be delicious. According to Dinner Hero, the recipe is easy to follow.
- Cook ramen by package directions, drain and set aside broth
- Mix 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil and 1/4 cup of flour in a saucepan. Then, add broth and cook for 2-3 minutes until texture is gravy-like
- Stir noodles, 3 beaten eggs, 1/2 cup of chopped parsley, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce and one garlic clove in large skillet
- Spoon out small portions of the mixture into skillet and cook for 1-2 minutes each until golden brown
- Use gravy mixture from Step 2 to top it off