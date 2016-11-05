The Scene Nov.5-7

Meadows Center director to moderate Texas Book Festival session

Andrew Sansom, The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment Executive Director, will moderate a free session at the Texas Book Festival that features authors from the “The Texas Landscape Project.”

The session is called The Changing Texas Landscape and will focus on visual and researched views of the environmental changes in Texas.

It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

Indian culture celebration on campus

The Indian Student Organization is hosting an event called Diwali to celebrate and share Indian culture with others.

Diwali will be held from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 5 at Evans Auditorium.

This event will showcase Indian food, music, artwork and dances. Diwali is free of charge and open to the public.

Reclaim the Throne event to showcase culture

The African Student Organization will present an event called Reclaim the Throne Cultural Showcase from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 5 in Flowers Hall Room 341.

The showcase will feature music, poetry, dancing, singing and much more. This event is free for all students and guests are encouraged to dress nicely.

Blanco Vista Wildcat 5K to benefit elementary school

The second annual Blanco Wildcat Vista 5k is set to be held this weekend.

The 5k Run/Walk will benefit Blanco Vista Elementary. Online registration has closed, but there will be walk up registration the day of the race. For more details about registration, click here.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. Nov 5 at Blanco Vista Elementary School.

Tunnel of Oppression to be held on campus

The Department of Housing and Residential Life is hosting a free event called the Tunnel of Oppression.

The purpose of this event is to show students, faculty and staff how groups with power and privilege contrast against groups of oppressed people.

The Tunnel of Oppression will be held from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7 in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.