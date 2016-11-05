The Pulse Nov. 5-7

Worrying can actually make you sick

A BMJ Open journal study found people who worry about getting or avoiding sickness are, ironically, at a 70 percent higher risk for heart disease.

Approximately 5-10 percent of people have anxiety about their health. Researcher Line Iden Berge encourages people with the disease to consider cognitive therapy, according to TIME.

A cigarette pack a day causes lung cell mutation

A Science journal study found one cigarette pack a day can cause 150 mutations in each lung cell per year.

Researchers found a direct link between cigarette smoking and the number of mutations in cancerous tumor DNA. Each mutation could potentially lead to cancer, according to FOX Health.

Largest supermoon since 1948 to appear on the 14th

November’s supermoon is expected to be the biggest of the century. Scientists said a supermoon of this capacity won’t appear again until 2034.

For viewers in North America, CNN said the best view will be available on the night of the 14th.

YouTube launched new features

YouTube added new features in order to better control the comment sections of videos, according to the Verge.

The company made it possible for users to pin comments. In addition, channel owners are now able to approve or disapprove comments thanks to an algorithm update. Users will also have the option to “heart” certain comments.