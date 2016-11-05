Sports Nov. 5-7

2017 Softball Schedule released

The Women’s 2017 Softball schedule was released this week. The Bobcats will open a 56-game regular season on Feb. 10, hosting the CenturyLink Classic. With Texas State coming off of a historic 40-game winning season, they will be up against six teams that advanced to the NCAA Regional a year ago. Four of those teams were ranked in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll. The Bobcats have three more games scheduled for the Fall 2016 schedule.

Volleyball counting down to end of season

This weekend marks two of the four last away games for the Texas State volleyball team. The Bobcats face Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday, Nov. 4 as well as Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 5. Texas State will conclude the 2016 season against Louisiana-Lafayette next weekend.

Men’s basketball hosts exhibition game

Men’s basketball is finally here. The Bobcats open their season with an exhibition game, hosting Southeastern Oklahoma State this Saturday, Nov. 5. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 4:30 p.m. and is being held at Strahan Coliseum. The women’s basketball team doesn’t hit the home hardwood until Nov. 15 against Incarnate Word.

Track season right around the corner

Track and Field season is only a few months away. The Bobcats 2017 schedule starts the team off with the Purple Tiger Invitational on Jan. 6, hosted by LSU. Texas State will then compete in the Texas A&M Invitational, the Adidas Classic and the Jaguar Invitational before going to the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Feb. 20.

Football faces Appalachian State this weekend

While the basketball team is hosting their first exhibition game of the season, the Texas State football team will be playing in one of their last road games of 2016. The Bobcats face Appalachian State this weekend on Nov. 5. The game is being broadcasted by Spectrum Sports and you can watch it on ESPN3 at 2:30 p.m.