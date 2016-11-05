It’s okay to be privileged—if you use it for good

Whether you are ready to accept the reality of your own systemic advantages or not, sometimes we must face uncomfortable truths: Privilege is real, and it affects us all.

“Check your privilege.”

We have all heard this expression and know exactly what follows: a heart-wrenching tale of personal struggle expressed in hopes of negating all possibilities of entitlement. Understandably, no one wants to be perceived as undeserving of the life they either built or stumbled into at birth. However, that’s not what privilege implies.

Privilege is neither a compliment nor an insult, but rather an objective truth. It does not suggest special treatment, but proper and minimal respect is withheld from other people based on systemic prejudices.

It is much easier for people to notice when they are experiencing oppression than when they are experiencing and reaping the benefits of privilege. It requires a close and active analysis of the oppressive power structures we work within daily to notice the ways in which we have unearned upper hands in society.

When someone is told to check his or her privilege, it is not a shaming mechanism. However, it is asking the other person to consider how they benefit disproportionally from inherently oppressive systems like capitalism, heteropatriarchy and white supremacy.

I benefit from plenty of privileges. I am a white-passing individual, straight, from a middle class background and have the resources to pursue a college education. I am also a Mexican immigrant and a woman.

The privileged have a larger and easier ability to come into positions of power or a facilitated upward mobility or survival.

For example, black teenage boys are 21 times more likely to be shot and killed by police than their white counterparts. Black people account for less than 13 percent of the U.S. population. They make up only 14 percent of regular drug users, but 37 percent of those are arrested for drug offenses, while 56 percent are in state prisons.

One in five women in the United States has been a victim of rape or attempted rape. The numbers are even more shocking among women of color. 51.7 percent of American Indians, 51.3 percent of multiracial women, and 41.2 percent of black women are violently abused by an intimate partner at some point in their lives.

The true test of virtue for an individual is whether one uses their seat at the table to challenge systems of oppression that give life to these statistics, and bring underrepresented people to the table too. Privilege is not inherently bad, but if you do not use it to help those with different and unjust experiences, then you are perpetuating toxic systems of power and oppression.

Next time someone points out your privilege, do not feel as if they are unfairly shaming you or discrediting your character. Instead, look for ways in which you can help tear down the oppressive institutions that have given you unearned advantages over others.

– May Olvera is a journalism junior