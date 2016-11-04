The Scene Nov. 4

Flatland Calvary comes to Cheatham Street

Flatland Calvary will perform in San Marcos at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Cheatham Street Warehouse. The country band is from Lubbock, and the concert will feature guest performer Kaitlin Butts. Fans can purchase tickets at the door or prior to the show here.

Diamond Rio to perform in New Braunfels

Country band Diamond Rio will perform from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Nov. 4 at the River Road Ice House in New Braunfels. Fans will have the option to purchase tickets for general admission, stage front V.I.P. and rooftop V.I.P. here. There will also be a $5 upcharge at the door for minors.

Dia de los Muertos to be celebrated through art

A local art show will celebrate Dia de los Muertos Nov. 5 at 4365 Hunter Rd. The art show will feature artists such as Furly, Bianca Salas and William Elgin. Daniella Garcia, Laten Little, DJ Lotus Eater and more will provide musical performances.

Annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday

The City of San Marcos will host the annual Veterans Day Parade with free breakfast and performances starting at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 5 in the downtown area. A Kids Bike Brigade will be offered, where children can decorate bikes from 9-10 a.m. The parade will follow these events around 10 a.m. at the Courthouse Square.

Dead Space Art Market to showcase local artists

There will be a Dead Space Art Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the “Field of Dreams” behind Wake the Dead Coffee House. Guests can select and purchase pieces from local artists to hang up on their empty walls.