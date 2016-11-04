The Pulse Nov. 4

Uber has first interface update since 2012

Uber is undergoing a major interface change—the first since 2012. The updated application will include changes such as the color of the driver’s car, shortcuts to frequent destinations and an easier user interface. With the new update, the app aims to provide less confusion when finding a ride, according to the Verge.

Microsoft launches Teams chat base

Microsoft is hoping to chase major competitor Slack away from the company’s new Teams project. Teams is a chat base aimed around Office 365 to make communication easier for users. Microsoft Teams looks similar to Slack, so Slack published an article that offered some advice, according to USA Today.

Microsoft hackers target Windows users

Microsoft is undergoing an investigation on Russian hackers who target Windows users, according to TIME. Google revealed the existence in a blog post, but a patch to correct the issue is not being released yet. Microsoft stated it will release the patch Nov. 8 with the new software update that will protect users from future attacks and intrusions.