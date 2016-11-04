Sports Nov. 4

Four more away games for volleyball

There are only four more regular season games left for the volleyball team. The Bobcats are currently on a nine-game winning streak, with their last home game Oct. 29. With only four games remaining, the Texas State volleyball team is second in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference. The Bobcats are trailing the 12-1 Arkansas State record. Coastal Carolina shares the same 11-1 conference record as Texas State, and is first in the East Division.

The remaining four games are all away, leading up to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament beginning Nov. 18. Texas State’s overall record is 18-9 and its conference record is 11-1.

Bobcats last in Sun Belt Conference standings

The Texas State football team is playing its second to last road game this weekend against Appalachian State. The Mountaineers are tied for first in the Sun Belt, sharing a perfect 4-0 conference record with Troy. Meanwhile, Texas State is sitting dead last with a 0-3 conference record. The Bobcats face Appalachian State Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Men’s golf off until February

The men’s golf team is done with its fall schedule. The Bobcats finished 15th, 13th, 12th and 6th in their fall tournaments, respectively. The team will return to the green Feb. 20-21 to compete in the South Alabama Invitational.

Four new freshmen for men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team is welcoming four freshmen to its 2016-17 roster. Two of the freshman are forwards Maxwell Starwood and Nedeljko Prijovic. The other two are guards Nijal Pearson and Marlin Davis. The newcomers are from a range of different locations including Texas, Louisiana and Serbia.