Quad Fashion Finds – Sweater Weather Edition

1 Eric Rabara

Eric Rabara, psychology junior, said he feels more confident when dressing in his own style rather than following trends.

“My favorite thing to wear is jackets and hoodies,” Rabara said. “Like, it’s hot today, but I am still wearing my jacket.”

Rabara said he incorporates pieces he already owns into his outfits instead of buying new clothes to dress for the season.

“I like to get ready for the seasons and just look at what I have in my closet and mix up my wardrobe,” Rabara said.