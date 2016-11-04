Headlines Nov. 4

Tamaro Saviano comes to Witliff collections

In celebration of Texas songwriter Guy Clark, the Witliff Collections invited Tamara Saviano to speak about her book at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

Saviano discussed her book, “Without Getting Killed or Caught: The Life and Music of Guy Clark.” Attendees could buy the book at the event, which was located on the 7th floor of Alkek Library.

$5.8 million grant given for Texas State STEM students

Texas State University was awarded a grant worth $5.8 million by the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant will be used for enhancing the Hispanic-Serving Institutions: Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics and Articulation Program. Texas State was one of only 21 universities to be awarded,.

Early voting numbers higher than 2012

Hays County early voting numbers are 55 percent higher than they were for the presidential election in 2012.

In the nine days of early voting in 2012, there was a turnout of 26,391. In 2016, 40,798 ballots have been cast, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

Tree giveaway for Arbor Day celebration

The City of San Marcos will hand out free trees to San Marcos electric utility customers Friday to celebrate Arbor Day.

The free trees will be handed out at the San Marcos Discovery Center on Riverside Drive. There will be a large variety of trees to choose from starting at 9 a.m., according to San Marcos Corridor News.

Farmers market car crash leaves two injured

A woman crashed her vehicle into a white van at a Wimberley farmers market Wednesday, injuring two people.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. One of the victims was a man working a booth, and the other was a female customer. According to KXAN, the victims sustained non life-threatening injuries.