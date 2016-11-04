College students should pick up a paper

Dear distracted college students, good news! If you are reading this headline it means you are a part of the 55 percent of people who actually read the campus newspaper in the past week.

The bad news is, 82 percent of people haven’t even peeked at a paper in roughly three months.

Plenty can happen in three months. Natural disasters have occurred, presidential candidates continue to fight like toddlers and police and community relations are rocky.

One would think it would be beneficial to pick up some type of informative newspaper at least once a month but this is not the case.

Even though about 19 percent of daily U.S. newspapers’ average circulation can be attributed to digital editions, the paper copies need some love as well.

Not only is reading the school newspaper informing you about the world, but it is also keeping you connected to the community.

Bobcats need honest reviews of the best taco spots to go to incase of the midnight munchies, or where the best thrift shops are to snag those daisy dukes and throwback jerseys.

Lifestyle keeps an update on all the highlights of the Austin City Limits festival and Sports can tell you whether you should waste your time going out to support our fellow Bobcats in their losing streak. While News is covering the presidential election, Opinions grabs your attention whether you’re enraged in disagreement or concur with the opinion of the columnist.

The student newspaper seems to be a four-course meal of information all handpicked by the best dietary journalists this university has to offer.

Reading the school newspaper is about more than obtaining information. It is about participating in university culture. The university newspaper is a resource to learn about upcoming community service projects, promotional events, new businesses and new information in general.

College is about submerging yourself in a new environment and learning about many different viewpoints and experiences.

Reading the newspaper is a must for the collegiate life. If you are not reading the paper, you are starving yourself of a unique resource tailored to your interests.

– Sterling Wilmer is a psychology sophomore