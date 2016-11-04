Business Nov. 4

Tiff’s Treats continues rapid growth

Tiff’s Treats, homemade cookie delivery service based in Austin, has received $11 million to continue the company’s rapid expansion.

Last year, the company raised $14 million. Tiffany Taylor Chen and Leon Chen attended the University of Texas and started Tiff’s Treats in 1999. There are now 24 locations throughout Texas, according to My Statesman.

New $475 million homes, offices and shops project

Plans for a new project near the San Marcos Outlets worth $475 million was announced.

Trace is the project name, and the site covers 420 acres off Posey Road and Interstate 35. Highpointe Communities is the company building on the lot. When the Trace project is fully complete, there will be around 850 apartments and 1,000 single-family homes, according to My Statesman.

Beef Jerky Outlet offers more than 200 types of jerky

The Beef Jerky Outlet recently opened at the San Marcos Tanger Outlets.

The grand opening was Sept. 22, and the store has a jerky variety of over 200 flavors. Some of the jerky is exotic, including meats from kangaroo or alligator, according to Community Impact.

Nutty Brown Cafe delays relocation to Round Rock

The owner of the Nutty Brown Cafe announced the music venue will not be relocating until 2018., according to KXAN.

The Nutty Brown Cafe is currently located in Dripping Springs, but will be moved to an 18.4-acre space at McNeil Park in Round Rock. The new location will be larger, and the venue aims to have the first show by spring 2018, according to KXAN.