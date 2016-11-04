Mala Luna Festival 2016

By Trista Castillo
Giant turkey legs sold Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Artist spray paints a picture of a woman Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Festivalgoers lounge near the stage Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Attendees exploring the Lone Star Brewery grounds Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Games were provided throughout the festival Oct. 29.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
A cup of fresanada and cucumbers Oct. 29 at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Attendees awaiting the next artist Oct. 29 at Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Festivalgoers raise their hands up for Rae Sremmurd Oct. 29 at Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Rae Sremmurd performing at Mala Luna Music Festival Oct. 29 in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Rae Sremmurd performing at Mala Luna Music Festival Oct. 29 in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Sold out crowd enjoying concerts Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Steve Aoki performing at Mala Luna Music Festival Oct. 29 in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Travis Scott perfoming at Mala Luna Music Festival Oct. 29 in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Travis Scott shares a smile with the crowd Oct. 29 at Mala Luna Music Festival.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Travis Scott performing at Mala Luna Music Festival Oct. 29 in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Art on display Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Clown costumes on display Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Street tacos for sale Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Festivalgoers await Kehlani Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Kehlani performs Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Kehlani performs Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Kehlani performs Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Lil Uzi Vert strikes a pose during Kehlani’s perfomance Oct. 30 at Mala Luna Music Festival.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
Mala Luna Music Festival honors the dead for Dia De Los Muertos Oct. 30.
Photo by: Trista Castillo | Staff Photographer
