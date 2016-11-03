The Scene Nov. 3

Tomás Rivera to present Book Award winners

The 2016 winners of the Tomás Rivera Mexican American Children’s Book Award are “Funny Bones” by Duncan Tonatiuh and “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez.

The winners will discuss their books and celebrate children’s literature by highlighting Mexican American culture.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

Whiskey Myers live at the Marc

Texas band Whiskey Myers will promote its new album “Mud” at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at The Marc.

The band’s newest album “Mud” was released in September and has earned positive reviews from Rolling Stone to USA Today.

Tickets are nonrefundable and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Local art center offers pottery lessons

Professional potter Rob Sheldon will host a workshop to teach attendees the basic skills of pottery.

This workshop will be held from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday from Nov. 3 to Dec. 22 at Eye of the Dog Art Center. It costs $175 for 7 sessions of instruction and 50 pounds of clay.

To register, visit eyeofthedog.com to pay fees and begin potting.

Guest artist Monica Haller to share artwork

Monica Haller and Matthew Rezac will discuss their collaboration and respective practices through their art from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Joann Cole Mitte Lecture Hall Room 2121.

Haller and Rezac will discuss their works from Iraq war victims and veterans from different U.S. wars.

Guest author to discuss her novel

As a part of the Common Experience at Texas State, guest author Linda Hervieux will discuss her book “Forgotten: The Untold Story of D-Day’s Black Heroes at Home and at War.”

The discussion will be held from 3:30-4:50 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Hines Academic Center Room 204.

This event is free for all students, faculty and guests.