The Pulse Nov. 3

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performers announced

The 90th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has released a list of participants and performers for the Nov. 24 celebration, according to TIME.

Tony Bennett, Sarah McLachlan, Fitz & The Tantrums, Daya and Regina Spektor are expected to perform their music. The Muppets of “Sesame Street” will make an appearance, along with “Hamilton” cast members and Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez.

Users can now shop on Instagram

Instagram added a new feature Tuesday allowing retailers to add more information about published content, according to TIME.

Select U.S. retail brands will test out the feature—a “tap to view” icon that shows users product details and pricing. Companies have the option to use a “shop now” link that will lead the user to the retailer’s site.

Mobile devices linked to lack of sleep for kids

A study published in JAMA Pediatrics found having mobile devices in childrens’ bedrooms is linked to poor sleep quality and quantity, according to the LA Times.

Researchers found 34 percent of children without mobile devices and 44 percent of children with devices at night had poor sleep quality.

Samsung to invest in Austin company

Samsung will invest more than $1 billion in an Austin semiconductor factory.

The South Korean technology company hopes to redeem itself from the Galaxy Note 7 recall, so the investment will go toward production of processor chips. According to the Wall Street Journal, Samsung has already invested more than $16 billion in the Austin chip factory.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show books entertainers

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show released its musical lineup Tuesday. Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd are set to perform.

The annual show will feature supermodels Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in Paris, France, according to USA Today.

The show airs at 10 p.m. Dec. 5 on CBS.