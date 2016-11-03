Sports Nov. 3

Tickets available for Men’s basketball exhibition game Saturday

The Texas State men’s basketball team will kick off its season Saturday evening against Southeastern Oklahoma State in an exhibition game. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. in Strahan Coliseum. Tickets are available on sale now at the Texas State athletics website.

Lauren Prater named to All-Conference First Team

Texas State women’s soccer senior forward Lauren Prater was selected to the All-Sun Belt Conference First Team Tuesday. She was a lone representative for Texas State, and is now a two-time named all-conference selection for the Bobcats. Prater finished the season tied with the lead in three goals, three assists and nine points. Prater joins former Bobcat Lynsey Curry as the only Texas State players to earn All-SBC honors twice and be a first team selection in the conference.

Cross Country heads to Arkansas for Regional meet

After finishing the Sun Belt Conference Championships in third on the men’s side and eighth on the women’s side, the Bobcats are now anticipating the NCAA South Central Regionals. The meet will take place at Agri Park in Arkansas. The women’s 6K is at 11 a.m. and the men’s 10K is at 12 p.m. Nov. 11.

Bobcats raise over $7,000 for local organization

The Texas State volleyball team hosted Coastal Carolina Sept. 30 for the Pink Out Match. The Bobcats took donations and held a silent auction to raise money for Pink Heals Hays County, a local organization that helps families with their battle against cancer. The team raised a total of $7,788 for the organization.

Tennis defeats Prairie View A&M

The Texas State women’s tennis team defeated Prairie View A&M Oct. 29. Of six singles matches, the Bobcats won five. Of the three doubles matches, only one was lost. This concludes the tennis team’s fall schedule, and the Bobcats will return to the court next semester.