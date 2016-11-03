Headlines Nov. 3

International Education Week

Texas State University celebrates international education and global engagement as part of International Education Week put on by the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education.

Some events include a Study Abroad Fair, Dia de los Muertos Celebration, 20th ESMOAS Summit of the Americas, Diwali, Eighth International Research Conference, Exchanging Ideas: Students Discuss Cross-Cultural Experiences, and International Education Celebration Lunch. For more information, call Amy Gillis in the International Affairs office at 512-245-7966 or amygillis@txstate.edu.

Man pulled from flaming car

San Marcos police officers pulled a man from a burning car on Hunter Road Oct. 31.

The victim was identified as Gilbert Coy, 43, San Marcos resident. He was pronounced dead on the scene. According to San Marcos Mercury, the car veered off the road and struck a tree, which is what caused the fire.

Austin teen hit and killed by car in San Marcos

Two pedestrians were crossing RM 12 in San Marcos early Sunday when an SUV hit them, killing a 19-year-old female from Austin.

According to the Statesman, the 23-year-old driver said he did not see the pedestrians in the road and stopped immediately to help. He performed CPR on the scene, but Luis Alvarez was pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m.

Fraternity suspends operations after student found dead after party

The Texas State University chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity has announced it is voluntarily suspending operations after a female student was found dead after one of its parties Saturday, according to KXAN.

Police are still investigating the incident, but the victim was reportedly dragged over 500 feet by a party bus. The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity was also hosting the party. According to KXAN, both fraternities are cooperating with police.

Plans to speed up traffic from main lanes of Loop 360

TxDOT has been working on a plan to build overpasses in order to bypass stoplights on the main lanes of Loop 360.

This new plan will hopefully keep traffic flowing, according to KXAN. The plan could take over a decade to finish. TxDOT is reaching out for feedback from the public before starting construction.

Founder of Schlitterbahn dead at 89

On Nov. 1 Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts announced Robert Ray Henry, founder, died at the age of 89 late Oct. 31.

Schlitterbahn’s President and Henry’s son, Gary Henry, said to the San Marcos Mercury that they will miss his leadership, guidance, and insight. The waterpark was started in 1979.