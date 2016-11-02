The Scene Nov. 2

Students can save lives by donating blood

Students can donate blood from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 in the JC Kellam Reed Parr Room 1100 on the 11th floor. Blood donors must eat a full meal, provide photo ID, be 17 years or older, weigh 115 pounds and be in good health. To donate platelets, the donor must weigh 110 pounds. Blood and platelet donors must register 30 days prior to the blood drive.

Study Abroad Fair on campus

Students can find out more about studying abroad at the Study Abroad Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the LBJ Student Center Ballroom. Representatives from different organizations will be in attendance to provide students with information on studying, teaching or working abroad. Students will be able to apply for an International Education Fee Scholarship.

Experience Dia de los Muertos through art from around the world

Bobcats can celebrate Dia de los Muertos from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 2 in Centennial Hall Room 157. To understand the importance of celebrating Dia de los Muertos, the event will dive into the concept of how skeletons serve as an equalizer to all living things in existence portrayed through art.

Artists can learn how share their art through words

The San Marcos Arts Commission will host a Working Artist Workshop from 7:15-9:15 p.m. Nov. 2 at the San Marcos Activity Center. This free workshop will help artists communicate effectively by learning four key objectives. The course will be presented Kory Kelley, who serves as an expert panelist for quantified communications.

`Music and book reading tells story of Guy Clark

“Without Getting Killed or Caught: The Life And Music of Guy Clark” will be featured in a book signing and reading event at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Superfly’s Lone Star Music Emporium. The event will feature Tamara Saviano and other special guests to perform Guy Clark’s music.