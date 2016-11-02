The Pulse Nov. 2

New study shows Uber discrimination

Uber is being accused of racial discrimination, according to TIME. Researchers pulled data from 1,400 tests and found that places like Seattle have longer waits or higher chances of cancellations if the passenger is African-American, or has an African-American sounding name. However, Uber claims it does not support discrimination.

Zika causes infertility in male mice

Zika has been proven to cause infertility in infected mice. According to Fox News, researchers found male mice were affected in terms of testicle size, sex hormones and fertility. Zika can severely affect pregnant women, but researchers believe male infection is equally serious.

Male birth control successful, but has negative side effects

Researchers discovered an effective form of male birth control, according to CNN. However, the study was closed shortly due to side effects such as depression and irregular heart rate. The study found men who took a birth control shot every eight weeks ensured protection when sexually active. The shot, which contains a form of testosterone, also shuts down the body’s natural production of testosterone.

Puma releases rare self-tying sneakers

Puma has released 50 pairs of self-tying sneakers. The shoe has a built-in Bluetooth device and companion applications, which allow users to know when their shoe is running out of battery. The style includes the motor system in the shoe’s tongue, which makes it easier and more comfortable for runners.