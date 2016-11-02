Mayoral candidates address city matters

Five candidates vying for the position of San Marcos mayor expressed their stances on a variety of topics in the final mayoral debate, hosted by Texas State University on Oct. 26.

The five candidates who are running are John Thomaides, Sam Brannon, Cherif Gacis, Jacob Montoya and Ruben Becerra.

Each candidate had an opportunity to discuss their views on education, managing growth, planning and zoning, city budgeting and maintaining the environment.

What follows is a summary of each candidate’s stances, and how they will improve and maintain the quality and identity of San Marcos.

John Thomaides

Thomaides has served on City Council for 13 years, and five of those years as pro tem. He said with his experiences and knowledge, he will be the candidate to best serve the community, beginning on “day one.”

Thomaides said he will make sure to work, with and behind, the SMCISD to provide the best quality of education in the school system.

He believes managing growth is the number one challenge the the community faces. A few solutions he suggested were working with the university, providing extra on-campus housing and initiating an effective downtown parking management system. Within the city budget, Thomaides said he is going to look toward funding city services that will best suit the community’s need.

Serving as mayor, Thomaides said he wants to preserve the biggest attraction of the city: the river.

“My job is preserving the river for future generations,” Thomaides said.

Sam Brannon

Brannon said he is running for mayor because he wants to see accountability and transparency within council.

With a rapid population growth between the city and the school, Brannon said he will make sure student housing doesn’t affect neighborhoods, culture and the environment. He identifies himself as a political activist, and wants to promote civil engagement among students.

As a supporter of fiscal conservatism, he will strive to keep the property taxes and revenues flat, so that growth can pay for itself.

“Let’s get out of unnecessary projects like back in parking, and we start planning for the services and infrastructure and the necessary services that people are investing for. We can do that without raising the cost of living for anybody,” Brannon said.

To protect our cities historical features, Brannon said we need to quit harming the environment by building near the river and other landmarks.

Cherif Gacis

Gacis is a banker, and says he understands how budgeting works. He believes student housing should not be built downtown, and suggests that east of I-35 is the best place for future student developments.

He will put the flood recovery funds to use on helping with housing and infrastructure, and believes the city should initiate a “Rainy Day Fund.”

He believes historical preservation is important, especially in San Marcos because it is one of the longest inhabited places in Texas, and will aim to protect the history.

Jacob Montoya

Montoya has served on City Council, and was mayor pro tem for a year.

To improve the quality of education, he wants to expand on the programs Texas State and the school district have already started.

Montoya believes that student developments should be separate from single-family neighborhoods.

“We have to do a better job of making sure that student housing is zoned and planned correctly, and that we are protecting the environment and neighborhoods,” Montoya said.

Montoya’s leadership as mayor would lean toward a fiscally conservative budget, and with previous experience, he believes understanding the budget is essential. He supports the university and community working together to fund necessary community needs such as EMS, fire stations and police.

He wants to maintain the environment by protecting and preserving the history in San Marcos.

“The river is an attraction that needs protection,” Montoya said.

Ruben Becerra

Becerra said he is a supporter of the entire community and he wants to represent everyone. He believes bringing a new perspective to council will be good for the community.

He believes it is important that a mayor support and encourage the school board, and believes faculty in the school system should be bilingual.

To help manage growth, he said a big network of bus maps with more stops would result in fewer cars on the road, and relieve the traffic congestion. He thinks adding more parking downtown would be good.

“If we unite and plan and strategize, we can make our community better.”

Becerra identifies himself as fiscally conservative, and believes that is what is missing in the council.

When addressing environmental issues, Becerra wants to focus on what the people in the community wants, and focus on working together as a whole.