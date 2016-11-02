Headlines Nov. 2

Veteran’s Day Commemoration

Texas State University is hosting its annual Veterans Day Commemoration Nov. 11 in The Quad.

There will be multiple speakers, including Texas State University President Denise M. Trauth. Seating will begin at 10:30 a.m. near the Fighting Stallion statue, and the event will start at 10:50 a.m. After the commemoration, there will be a reception in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

12-year-old crashes car after police chase

A 12-year-old is in the hospital after he crashed a vehicle while attempting to get away from police Monday.

According to KXAN, police noticed a car weaving through traffic. An officer tried to pull the preteen over, but the driver took off. The driver kept going even after hitting another car, but eventually hit a utility pole and was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center. Officials expect him to be okay.

Woman creates new home out of shipping container

A woman used a shipping container to build a new home after her Onion Creek rental home was damaged in the floods twice.

The new rental home is 8 feet off the ground, according to KVUE. Inside, there is around 300 square feet that includes a living area, kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, bedroom, closet and full-sized bathroom.