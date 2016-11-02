Business Nov. 2

Austin hosts the Texas’s International Wine Competition

The Texas Inaugural International Wine Competition will be held Nov. 18 and 19 in downtown Austin.

The event will be at the Vine Vault, and will include a blind wine tasting of over 500 wines. The competition is part of a four-day Food and Wine Festival. This is the first time the competition will be held in Austin, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

Austin tests double-decker busses

CapMetro is testing out a double-decker bus in Austin.

The double-decker bus can fit up to 100 passengers, and for the next two weeks it will be free to ride. According to KVUE, the buses cost about the same as the current Metro Rapid bus. For now, CapMetro will be collecting feedback from passengers before purchasing a double-decker.