We finally get the black heroes we deserve

When I was younger one of my favorite TV shows was Static Shock. Static Shock was about a child named Virgil Hawkins, who through certain circumstances was given superpowers. With these new powers, he decided to help people and become a superhero.

Besides being absolutely hilarious, the main reason I loved the show was because Virgil was just like me. He was a high school student with long hair who listened to rap music.

When I was younger there were few cartoon characters or heroes who looked like me. Many if not all of them were white, but now there are more black heroes coming out, representing African-American people and the American population as a whole.

Equal representation of minorities is vastly important. Ororo Munroe, more widely known as Storm, is one of the most popular X-Men. Storm is of African descent and is considered a possible omega-level mutant. This means Storm’s level of power is on a scale far superior to other mutants. In her home country, she is even worshipped as a goddess.

Even though Storm is a highly powerful being, she has never been portrayed correctly. For one, Storm has always been portrayed by a woman of lighter complexion even though she does not have light skin in the comics. Hollywood picked a lighter-skinned woman (Halle Berry) to appeal to white audiences and to encourage box office promotion.

It seems as though her powers were downplayed so that she does not overpower the other mutants. The portrayal of her powers was weak compared to what she does in the comic books, which is awful considering she was the only black hero on the big screen.

After Storm, there were no other black heroes in movies or TV shows until Captain America: Winter Soldier hit the theaters.

When Black Panther was announced to appear in Captain America: Civil War, there was tremendous excitement, and for good reason. King T’Challa is not like other black heroes, or any hero, to be exact. For one, he is the richest character in the Marvel Universe. He is a genius, master of multiple martial arts, inventor, has a Ph.D. in Physics and king of a country.

He is Tony Stark without the narcissism, egotism and elitist characteristics. He is a wise black man who is in tune with his spirituality and the history of his people. He has pride in who he is and where he comes from. This is something that has never been portrayed in a black hero on television or film.

The real reason Black Panther is so important is because heroes represent the times we live in, and he was created in a time black people were deciding to not lie down and be killed like dogs. That being said, Luke Cage, another Marvel hero, reflects the current conflict between police and the black community. We need a bulletproof black man.

Luke Cage does not stick to the stereotypes of most black characters on TV. He is well learned, kind-hearted and aware of the conditions of his people. He is not held back by conventional character development that relies on him having sex, or doing something foolish just to learn from his mistakes.

Luke Cage shows there is more to black people and culture than what mainstream media portrays. He is not all about getting money, has a moral code and manners, respects the women in his ethnicity and cares about his people being more than a stereotype or a statistic.

Luke Cage shows black people in a light society does not normally see. That we are people, and no different than anyone else. We are as simple and complex as anyone. Not all of us are sinners and not all of us are saints. We are just trying to make the most out of our lives.

We are just trying to survive.

­-ToVachea Nealy is a mass communications sophomore