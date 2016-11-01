The Scene Nov. 1

16th annual alumni exhibit

The School of Art and Design invites selected alumni to show off works reflective of their current practices.

The annual exhibition will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1-18 at the Joann Cole Mitte building.

The exhibition is free and will provide a look on how artists have grown through the years.

Find out how to make a grant proposal

For those interested in applying for a grant or scholarship to fund graduate studies, Alkek will host an information session this week.

The Shop Talk will be held Nov. 1 from 1-3p.m. at Alkek Library. Graduate students will be introduced to the writing process.

Online students can watch the seminar live stream via the web. For streaming access, contact shoptalks@txstate.edu.

Swimming Clinic

Non-swimmers to advanced swimmers are invited to join the Turns Clinic to improve their stroke.

The Turns Clinic will be held from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.

The clinic is free and designed to teach attendees skills and techniques in the water.

Election panel and discussion

Panel members from the Discourse of Democracy will answer questions about the future election.

The discussion will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in Derrick Hall 329.

The discussion is free. Panelists will answer questions concerning our next president, the future of American democracy and more.

Become a master naturalist

Guests can learn how to conserve resources around them at a Master Naturalist event.

The Master Naturalist event will be held from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the San Marcos Public Library.

The event is free to the community.