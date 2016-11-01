Sports Nov. 1

Another home win for women’s volleyball

The Texas State women’s volleyball team competed in the third home game in a row Saturday night, and beat Louisiana-Monroe 3-1. The match went into four sets; the Bobcats won the first set 25-12, lost the second set 25-23 and won the last two sets 25-21 and 25-22. Currently, the Bobcats have an overall record of 18-9 and a Sun Belt Conference record of 11, with a nine game winning streak.

Cross country finishes third and eighth in SBC Championship

The men’s and women’s cross country team competed in the Sun Belt Conference Championship. The men’s team claimed third as a team, along with three top 10 finishes by Jose Angel Gonzales, junior, Joseph Meade, sophomore, and Joseph Pena, senior. The women’s team came in eighth and tied for the school’s best finish. Next up for the Bobcats is the NCAA South Central Regional taking place Nov. 11.

Men’s golf closes out UTEP Invitational in sixth place

The men’s golf team concluded the “Give ‘Em Five” UTEP Invitational this weekend. Of the 11 teams that competed in the tournament, the Bobcats placed sixth. Leading the tournament was UTEP, followed by UTSA, Marquette, New Mexico State and UT-Rio Grade Valley. Freshman Logan Lockwood led the Bobcats with a 5-under 211, tying for 10th overall.

Volleyball with only four road games left on schedule

The women’s volleyball team is officially done with home games after going 9-3 at home this season. The Bobcats have four road games ahead of them against Little Rock, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana-Lafayette. The Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament starts on Nov. 18.

Fall softball coming to an end

The Texas State softball team is finishing the season. On Nov. 10, the Bobcats will face the University of Texas at 7 p.m. Following that, Texas State will host UTSA on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. The last game of the season will be a Texas State Alumni game at Bobcat Softball Stadium Nov. 12 at 12 p.m.