Headlines Nov. 1

Texas State hosts diversity and inclusion conference

Texas State University will be holding a diversity and inclusion conference in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom Nov. 12 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The conference is called Equality University, and will feature multiple speakers. Attendance is free, but registration is required. To register for the event, visit.

Texas A&M student hit a police officer’s car while taking topless selfie

A 19-year-old Texas A&M University student rear-ended a squad car while she was taking a topless selfie on Snapchat.

According to KXAN, there was an open bottle of wine in the vehicle cup holder, and she was charged with drunk driving and possessing alcohol as a minor. The officer was hit by the SUV while responding to a disturbance.

5 shot at Halloween party in San Antonio

A man dressed as Freddy Krueger opened fire at a Halloween party injuring five people.

Police were alerted around 5 a.m. Sunday that there was a disturbance at the 2900 block of Aspen Meadow. According to KVUE, a group of men were causing trouble, and then one pulled out a gun. One of the shooting victims tried to drive to the hospital but crashed.