Getting off on losing dominance as a world power

The world’s most powerful Vibrator ‘The Rock Box’ boasts a motor capable of 5,000 RPM. With this much innovation going into better, harder, and faster toys, it’s a wonder why we have shut down the NASA space shuttle program. Obviously we have the engineering know-how. Why can’t we climax scientifically?

The Huffington Post shows American high school seniors have shown no improvement in math or reading since 2009. It seems as if other countries are widening the gap both educationally and technologically. The United States has a “cognitive skills and educational attainment” score of 0.39,which ranks the U.S. as the fourteenth out of 40 countries ranked.

According to Business Insider, of the 40 most advanced countries, the U.S. is number 38 when it comes to graduating science majors.

“Raising educational attainment is not only giving countries more income but is creating a greater degree of social cohesion,” said OECD Director for Education and Skills Andreas Schleicher.

While the U.S. desires sexual pleasure, other countries desire science and education.

Humans have explored their bodies and sexualities, yet 95 percent of the world’s oceans remain unexplored. As a society, we fail to see the importance of investing time, effort and resources into something that is responsible for so much marine life.

With innovations in technology advancing; specifically, virtual reality, the possibilities for self-pleasure and pornography are endless.

While our sexual appetites can be satisfied, it seems as if our thirst for fossil fuels will never be quenched. We have yet to realize the environmental impact of fracking and the possible side effects; even worse, the big oil and gas companies seem uninterested in finding out what’s wrong as long as they make money.

Carbon emissions pour into our atmosphere from vehicles and factories along with other forms of pollution that speed up ocean acidification and coral bleaching at alarming rates. Moreover, we fail to realize that climate change is irreversible and our only true shot at salvaging what we have left is to act now.

The end of NASA’s space shuttle program ends an era of innovation since the dawn of the space race; we owe so many technological advancements to the space shuttle program. There has and always will exist a need to explore and push ourselves to solve problems by doing. As the first country to put a man on the moon, we owe it to ourselves to continue to be the first to cross the finish line on the final frontier.

Without innovation, Mike Judge’s “Idiocracy,” in which a man from the past was cryogenically frozen in an attempt to solve a backwards America, could be our reality.

While we may not be able to sit at the top of the class, we should not accept our role and don the Dunce hat. If the United States wishes to remain a world power, we have to apply the innovation pre-existent in other fields and continue to move the standard of our education system higher.

So, put down the dildo and pick up a book.

– Jakob R. Rodriguez is Journalism freshman