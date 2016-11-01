Business Nov. 1

Female-only driver option for RideAustin

RideAustin announced that it will be adding two new features to the app starting Friday.

One of the features is to allow premium members to request a female driver, and the other is a real-time tracking feature for friends or family to track the rider. According to KXAN, these changes are to increase safety for app users.

St. David’s donates to Live Oak Health two years in a row

St. David’s Foundation has donated $20,000 to the Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic to help care for unfunded patients, according to the San Marcos Record.

The money will go towards medical supplies, medications, and treatments for patients who cannot afford it on their own. The Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic mostly cares for the low-income residents in Hays County.

Hays County Food Bank starts food distribution on Texas State Campus

The Hays County Food Bank teamed up with United Campus Ministry to start a weekly food distribution at the Texas State University campus.

There will be bags of food handed out from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Monday at the United Campus Ministry through the end of the semester. No identification is required to pick up food. In Texas, 9.2 percent of people who are food-insecure are college students, according to Feeding Texas.

Michael’s opening a new location in San Marcos

Michael’s announced there will be a new location opening in San Marcos next year.

The new store will be around the intersection of McCarty Lane and Barnes Drive. It will be complete by the fall of 2017.