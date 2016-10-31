Ongoing investigations underway for three deaths

Texas State spokesperson Matt Flores confirmed that Jordin Taylor, respiratory care freshman, was discovered deceased on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Guadalupe County, and the investigation is ongoing. Details about the situation could not be confirmed.

Along with the student’s death, two more deaths in San Marcos are being investigated.

The second death occured in an accident on Highway 21. The identity has not been released.

A San Marcos man was also found dead around 11 a.m. at the Metropolitan Apartments. The incident appears to be a suicide. Police were alerted just after 11 a.m. after multiple calls of a loud bang in the apartment, according to Kristi Wyatt, director of communications and intergovernmental relation for the city of San Marcos. His identity is not being released until his next of kin has been notified.