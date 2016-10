The Hays County Food Bank teamed up with United Campus Ministry to start a weekly food distribution at the Texas State University campus.

There will be bags of food handed out from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Monday at the United Campus Ministry through the end of the semester. No identification is required to pick up food. In Texas, 9.2 percent of people who are food-insecure are college students, according to Feeding Texas.