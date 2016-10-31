Cabinet discusses the possibility of an incident communication’s team

As social media becomes a driving force behind portraying social issues, the President’s Cabinet at Texas State is discussing whether it should form a team to determine if and when to speak out on worldwide incidents.

A recent article in the Chronicle of Higher Education stated the impact of social media can quickly result to controversies and protests and “campus leaders are scrambling to adapt their policies, practices and teams to get ahead of it all.”

Nationwide, universities are now considering communication plans and policies that will effectively guide the university in determining a strategy to thoroughly plan and react to events that occur, or are alleged to have occurred said Vicki Brittain, special assistant to the president at Texas State.

Brittain said the Cabinet believes there is a need for a consistent strategy to use in the future to determine if, when and how the university will respond to incidents that occur in the world.

“The goal of creating an incident communication team approach would be to create and implement a consistent communication response strategy to use at the university,” said Brittain.

The immediacy of news has campus leaders questioning when it would be an appropriate time to respond, and how to effectively develop a communicative process to the public. However, sometimes social media reports can skew what actually happened.

“In those types of situations, we are discussing whether it is even appropriate for the university to engage in any social media dialogue about the alleged incident,” said Brittain.

With campus-related incidents, especially those involving hate speech, campus leaders want to quickly step in and shed light on the university’s core values.

“If an incident occurs on our campus or in our surrounding community, we know that we want to have an immediate response because the incident may have a direct impact on our students,” said Brittain. “However, if an incident occurs somewhere in the world and not on our campus or in our surrounding community, we are discussing what, if any, response strategy would be appropriate.”

According to the article in the Chronicle of Higher Education, students can sometimes feel as if their campus leaders are “insensitive or oblivious to the situation” when said leaders don’t speak out, and believe face-to-face communication is important.

Russell Boyd, public administration junior, believes that the university officials should make a statement regarding social issues, especially when it affects the student body.

“I understand that university officials are in a position where they must serve as a non-biased party regarding social issues, however, when there are multiple outcries from students for a response, I believe it is necessary,” Boyd said. “It shows that we are supported by our university, and that there is a care for our needs and things relative to us.”

Boyd feels that students of color are excluded from Texas State, and believes leadership needs to step up to bridge the gap.

“We must fight to have our voices heard only to receive backlash about our feelings toward injustices that happen to us, followed by an expectation for us to justify how we feel about injustice that happens to us. It simply isn’t fair, and should not be tolerated, especially at a university that boasts diversity and inclusion,” Boyd said.

During racial issues and protests, Boyd is pushing for university leaders to encourage and support the fight for justice.

“Even if faculty and staff leadership cannot respond due their position at their university, I believe it is important that student government leadership assumes that role,” Boyd said. “All we want is to feel supported and be assured that our leadership authentically cares about our needs.”

To address issues and concerns related to the university life, President Denise Trauth has scheduled four Open Door sessions with students for the fall.

The need to take action on urgent issues has developed into planning effectively and reacting efficiently, but universities are debating nationwide on an appropriate time to speak out on incidents, said Brittain.

The Cabinet is only discussing plans pertaining to this topic, and is seeking to create a resolution within a few months.