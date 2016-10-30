Fan support is crucial

The capacity of Bobcat Stadium is 30,000. The capacity of Strahan Coliseum is 7,200, but the amount of fan support Texas State student athletes desire is endless.

Games are a time for players to transfer the hard work from practice onto the field or court, and many of them are playing for more than just the love of the game.

“Being a student athlete is a lot of responsibility, but it also provides us with a lot of pride in our school,” said volleyball player Kelsey Weynand, senior outside hitter. “We love playing for the university, for our coaches and our family and friends.”

While the athletes take pride in their school by representing it, fans are able to display school spirit by the energy they radiate.

“The ambiance definitely makes playing more enjoyable,” said football player James Sherman, sophomore kicker and punter. “Whenever we run out of the tunnel and it’s all of us together—all the guys that we worked with over the summer at practices and everything—and when you see insane amounts of people, I definitely think it gives you that little bit of an advantage and more motivation.”

In addition to motivation, the energy of the fans also sometimes sets the tone of how a game will play out.

“Hearing our fans cheer for us and courage us to keep going really helps the momentum of the game,” said soccer player Sarah Gavin, freshman defender. “The enthusiasm of our fans can sometimes help us to keep going during tough situations.”

Much of the support athletes receive comes from their number one fans—families.

“My parents have been there since the beginning,” Gavin said. “Now that I’m playing in a university, they come to all my home games and as many away games as they can.”

However, while many people only think of fans as being the ones who fill the bleachers, some of the athletes’ biggest supporters are the people right on the sidelines.

“I think one of the things that also helps us out on Saturdays is the fact that our coaching staff has our backs,” Sherman said. “Of course they’re not on the field playing with us but they support us every step of the way. One of the things that our coaches say is to play the last snap of the game as hard as you did the first.”

Along with coaches, family and friends, the encouragement of the community plays a role in fan support.

“We’re involved in community service around San Marcos,” Sherman said. “We enjoy giving back to the community as student athletes, but we also like to see those people that we help in the community come to watch us and support us at games. It makes the work that you and your teammates do in the community feel more worth while.”

The players do not limit themselves to only the sport they play. Student athletes form their own community by going to each other’s games and bonding outside of the field or court,.

“We’re able to go to other athlete’s games and there’s a relationship between the different sports,” Sherman said. “To see those people in the stands and to see them doing really well in their athletic events and competitions, that makes us want to work harder and do better in our own.”

While many athletes recognize the fan support they receive at the games, they also enjoy being cheered on when they aren’t in uniform.

“I think it’s cool because after the match the fans are fun to talk to, but they also might even see you later on campus and say great game,” Weynand said. “It’s really encouraging to have students outside of the game say they came to the game because it reassures you that all the hard work you’re putting in is being appreciated.”

Whether there are just a few of them or a crowd of thousands, it is clear that fans leave a lasting impact on the players.

“I would say my favorite part about playing in the Coliseum when it’s packed is the energy and just how loud it gets,” Weynand said. “Whenever the place explodes when we do something great, it’s just a crazy feeling and we’re excited.”

No matter what the sport, these student athletes all want to hear the same thing as they step on the field or court—“Eat ’em Up, Eat ’em Up, Go ‘Cats Go.”