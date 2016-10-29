The Scene Oct. 29-31

Spring Lake to host Halloween event

A Halloween Fun Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Spring Lake Hall. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in Halloween-themed activities, costume making and face painting.

Texas’ oldest triathlon in Martindale

The 2016 Martindale Triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Shady Grove Campground. The triathlon will begin with a seven-mile run through Martindale, followed by a 16.5 bike course and will end with a 5.5-mile paddle from the Shady Grove Campground. Participants may sign up individually or as a team.

Dia de los Muertos 5k Run in town

Dia de los Muertos will be celebrated at 7 a.m. Oct. 29 at Hernandez Elementary. The 4th annual 5k run and walk welcomes people to dress in their favorite Dia de los Muertos running costume. There will be face painting and photos with mascots. Door prizes will be offered. Anyone who is interested in participating in this event must be registered.

Local musician to host Halloween Dance party

Terri Hendrix will host a Halloween Dance Party from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the San Marcos Public Library. Hendrix is a singer-songwriter from San Marcos known for her Americana music. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. Face painting and door prizes will be offered for guests.