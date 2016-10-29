The Pulse Oct. 29-31

Amazon to open 20 grocery stores

Acording to Time magazine, Amazon plans to open 20 grocery stores called Amazon Fresh. The stores will open in 2018 in major metropolitan areas, with a focus on online grocery shopping. If the stores are successful, Amazon plans to open 2,000 more over the next decade.

Popular video-streaming app, Vine, to be discontinued

Vine, a short video-streaming app, is being discontinued soon. Twitter owns the application and is laying off 9 percent of its global workforce, which affects Vine. Vine plans on keeping current videos on the website, but no new content can be uploaded in coming months, according to The Verge.

Facebook introduces masks for live video

According to Tech Crunch, Facebook released a live video feature called Masks, which allows users to filter a mask onto themselves during live video sessions. This is designed to decrease self-consciousness and increase use of Facebook Live. Similar to Snapchat, the filters offer fun themes in line with current events. The feature is for iOS users, but will be active for Androids in the coming months.