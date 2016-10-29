Sports Oct. 29-31

Men’s golf nearing end of season

The Men’s Golf team will conclude its fall season after the Price’s “Give ‘Em Five” UTEP Intercollegiate. The tournament will consist of 54 holes and be played over three days. Other teams competing in the tournament are Air Force, Army West Point, Seton Hall, UT Rio Grande Valley and UTSA. There will be six Bobcats competing in the tournament which will begin Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. and end Oct. 30. The Bobcats are on the green for the last time this fall.

USSSA Pride sweep softball at home

USSSA Pride, a member of the National Pro Fastpitch league, swept the Bobcats Oct. 27 with a final score of 5-0. Randi Rupp, sophomore pitcher, didn’t leave the circle the entire game. Rupp gave up a total of eight hits and closed the game out with six strikeouts. On Nov. 10, the Bobcats will face the Texas Longhorns in Austin.

Baseball schedule now available

The Texas State baseball 2017 schedule has been released via Texas State Athletics. The Bobcats will kick off the season on Feb. 17 in a home series against Purdue University. After that, Texas State will host Baylor on Feb. 22. The Bobcats will host eight home series, and eight single home games for their 2017 season.

Women’s golf hosting tournament in February

The women’s golf team is hosting a Texas State Invitational on Feb. 13-14 in New Braunfels. That will be the team’s first and only home tournament of 2017. Following that, the Bobcats will attend a tournament in The Woodlands in late February.

Cross country facing Conference Championships

The time has finally come for the Texas State cross country team to run in the Sun Belt Conference Championship meet. Last year, the men’s side finished in fifth, while the women didn’t make the top 5. The women’s 5K begins at 10 a.m., and hour later the men’s 8K will begin. The meet is being held on Oct. 29 in Dothan, Alabama.