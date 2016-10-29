Q&A with City Council Place 2 candidate Lisa Marie Coppoletta

QUESTION: If you are elected, how do you plan to help balance development with the environmental measures necessary to protect our river?

ANSWER: I have an unparalleled track record in this race as an environmental activist and advocate. I’m very concerned about three aspects of our approach to development: flooding, fiscal conservatism and building a foundation for future generations. Regarding that foundation, it is important for us to protect our heritage trees and to use incentives for green industry. I think it’s important for us to be very mindful when planning developments here in our community. As a neighborhood commissioner, I have a track record of being a watchdog for the safety of the student population—I got three ordinances passed to that effect. The first one was an ordinance that required landlords to notify students if their property was located in a flood zone prior to signing the lease. So when students fill out the rental paperwork, they have to sign an acknowledgement that they are aware they’ll be living in a flood zone. The second ordinance I got passed regarding development was that when a flood hits a renter’s apartment, the landlord is required to repair that. Previously what they were doing was just ripping out the carpet, and now they have to clean up the walls so that people aren’t moving into unhealthy conditions. It’s important that we balance ecological concerns while allowing development to continue so that we have ample, affordable housing here in our community.

QUESTION: Our city is currently experiencing a massive growth in population, which has led to a disparity between existing infrastructure and the number of individuals who must be accommodated. Have you proposed any potential solutions for addressing this disparity, and if so, what are they?

ANSWER: Right now, we’ve had a very robust push for infrastructure in our community. Private residents endured three years of TxDOT road construction for the Hopkins-Hunter Road project, which has opened the gateway for lots of development like Kissing Tree. We’ve also had a lot of infrastructure development downtown, which has impacted our small business owners because of the sheer duration of the construction. So now, I think it’s important that we be mindful when we create new housing complexes. We want to make sure they’re affordable and in appropriate areas so that residents and students can live in harmony.

QUESTION: What single social, economic or political factor do you envision as playing the most important role in our city’s future? In other words, where do you see San Marcos 20 years from now?

ANSWER: The immediate goal is that we need to make sure we are resolving the issues resulting from the flooding that we’ve experienced here, specifically the May flood and the All Saints Flood. We need to make sure that everyone is provided ample resources by the city in order to complete the recovery process, and that may take some time. Long term, I would like to see that we preserve our heritage and the historic district. I would like to make sure that as we continue to move forward, we are mindful of the Native American artifacts and human remains here (and) that we require shovel tests and give developers incentives to do that. Twenty years from now, it’s important to me that we still have our heritage trees, that we still have a viable downtown, that our small businesses are still thriving, that our neighborhoods are protected, that our students have well-paying jobs when they graduate so they decide to stay here and that we don’t erase the historic legacy of the Native Americans who were the first residents here in our community.

QUESTION: What kind of relationship do you feel the university and the city should have?

ANSWER: It’s important for all elements of our community to be unified. What happens in the school district, at the county level, in the university—it all impacts the residents here in our community. There’s a lot of dialogue and opportunities for that to occur, like our program ACT (Achieving Community Together). As a neighborhood commissioner, we worked with students on a myriad of issues that not only allowed us to raise awareness, but also allowed us to force bonds among the community members and the students. There’s also a lot of outreach downtown—there’s a wonderful downtown association. To me, it’s paramount that we eventually have a tenants council here in our community, and it’s something that I have been pushing for 30 years.

QUESTION: What is your biggest priority for San Marcos?

ANSWER: My anthem for this year is flooding first. Like I said, fiscal conservatism and building a foundation for future generations are also top priorities. But it’s most important that residents who are just getting back into their homes after the flooding are coming back to houses that have been fully renovated. That’s key. Obviously, it’s important to be mindful when making taxpayer investments. Often times, I’ve noticed that we’re spending a lot of money on outside consultants, and I think those would be wonderful opportunities for student internships and local residents and opportunities for job openings for city staff memb