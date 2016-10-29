Headlines Oct. 29-31

City will host Community Relationship Town Hall

In order to enhance community relationships, the city of San Marcos invites the public to attend a Community Relationship Town Hall meeting. The meeting will feature a panel of community and Hispanic leaders to discuss community policing, diversity and race relations from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Cuauhtémoc Hall.

The panel of community leaders will focus on enhancing a “foundation of mutual respect” and building stronger relationships with one another. The city is looking to host another such meeting for African-American community early next month.

Equality University bringing students together in dialogue

Texas State is hosting Equality University—a diversity and inclusion conference that bridges all areas of the student community with different speakers—on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The conference will be held in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This all-day event invites students to participate in dialogue with national speakers, faculty and staff facilitators and collegiate colleagues as they develop a deeper understanding in the differences of individuals.

Sexual assault on campus

On Oct. 27 at approximately 8:24 p.m., the Texas State University Police Department was notified of a sexual assault incident on campus that occurred at 2:30 p.m. at San Gabriel Hall.

The suspect has been identified, and UPD is investigating the incident. Police encourage students and residents to contact UPD among any suspicious acts.