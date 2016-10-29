Business Oct.29-31

Wine and Wassail Walk supports local business

The annual Wine and Wassail Walk aims to combine the community with local business on Nov. 11-12 at 5:30 p.m.

Starting from the Hays County Historic Courthouse Lawn, residents will receive a wine glass and explore downtown by taking stops to each designated local business that will showcase at least one artist.

Mariana’s Frutas Botanas Y Mas at Exxon

Residents can now enjoy Mariana’s Frutas Botanas Y Mas, which opened up in September at the Exxon on Highway 80.

Market sells goodies such as tamales, chamoy apples, parfaits, menudo and more.

City communicator speaks with student organizations

Kristi Wyatt, director of communications for the city of San Marcos, shared with Texas State’s Public Relations Student Society of America Oct. 26 the importance of social media during community crisis during Mass Comm week.

As a former PRSSA member, Wyatt gave tips on how to effectively communicate situations through a lens of Public Relations.