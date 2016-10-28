Unicycle Football League hopes to find permanent home

Unicycle football has been a part of San Marcos culture for eight years, but the league is now searching for a permanent home after hopping from downtown parking lots to roadside alleys.

The Unicycle Football League began in 2008 as two teams started playing for fun, but has flourished into eight teams that play every Sunday.

Now, players and organizers are hoping to build their very own stadium.

The process of being able to afford a stadium will take at least two years, said Chelsea Dasha, Unibrawds member. Unibrawds is the official cheer team.

Although the UFL has set up a GoFundMe page for the stadium, the league is focused on finding a space to play throughout the current season.

UFL had a partnership with Gold Crown Billiards, but the company had leasing issues which restricted the league’s use of the parking lot.

Teams have played at various locations across town, including the San Marcos Activity Center parking lot. However, fees became too expensive and organizers had to cancel the partnership.

Since the league currently has no location to play, organizers are reaching out to local businesses for a temporary or long-term space, said Ross Pelc, community outreach coordinator.

“If we can find a business to work together with, we could help that business,” Dasha said. “We helped Gold Crown Billiards substantially by bringing our crowd of 100 to 300 people every Sunday.”

Dasha said league members have been responsible and self-sufficient when using business’ lots. The UFL provides its own insurance, DJ, cleanup crews and more.

In addition, the league conducts river cleanups, participates in city parades and aims to unite the community.

“We’re at our strongest point in our development, and now we do have something to offer to businesses in the community,” Pelc said.

Dasha said the league has gained national attention from CNN, Discovery, the Travel Channel, Welch’s Grape Juice and more.

However, the UFL’s big debut will be 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 on Fox Sports. NFL officials and camera crews visited San Marcos to feature a 15-minute spotlight on unicycle football.

“Last May, they came out and filmed a couple of practices and interviews,” said Josh Palmer, operations manager. “Most of it will be focused on how it’s unique to San Marcos.”

The league has received praise from many organizations around the country, and Pelc said the city of San Marcos should take notice of this.

“We feel like we’ve been pushed into the back alleys and side streets,” Pelc said. “We haven’t been given an opportunity to show what we can do and how much we can help out the community.”

The league would relocate to available areas outside of San Marcos, but that could cause a loss of visibility and fan base, Dasha said.

The league has considered unused firehouses or empty lots up for sale in the floodplains.

“All we have to do is pour concrete slab down,” Pelc said. “We don’t have any permanent structure, so there’s nothing to be destroyed. There’s tons of places that aren’t being used by the city right now that we could potentially have as great arenas.”

UFL organizers have even considered striking a deal with Texas State to possibly utilize some of the spaces on campus, such as Bobcat Stadium or Strahan Coliseum.

However, Pelc knows the population is steadily growing, and land is becoming more valued. Because the UFL is a limited-liability company under the Chamber of Commerce, no revenue is coming in.

Dasha said raffling is the reason the UFL has persisted throughout the years.

“(Raffling) is supported through the local businesses that we have great relationships with,” Dasha said. “They give us prizes and gift certificates that we can sell as raffle tickets. That’s our alternative to charging people.”

Along with advertisements for the businesses, sponsorship packages are offered for companies to be announced at the game through banners and booths.

Fans can get in free of charge to watch a 5-on-5 flag and tackle game, which is essentially American football played on unicycles.

Dane Walter, UFL player for the Gnarwals, has been a part of the league since 2009 and said teachers, business owners and people from all backgrounds participate in the game.

“If we had a place that we owned, we could do groundbreaking stuff and reach out to the community more,” Walter said. “We could even start putting on festivals.”

Walter said being able to connect with the community more through partnerships with local businesses would be beneficial to the city.

“We love San Marcos,” Dasha said. “We have a lot of respect for our community, and that’s why we think we could be an asset to anyone that would work with us.”