The Scene Oct. 28

Texas soul band to perform in town Friday

Prophets and Outlaws, Texas soul band, will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Cheatham Street Warehouse.

The Dallas-based band will travel to San Marcos to promote its newest single “Show Me.” The band will play other songs from its latest album, and there will be drink specials all night.

Tickets are available on the venue’s website.

Halloween Weekend San Martian style

Zelicks is celebrating its very own “Halloween Weekend” Oct. 29-31.

Starting at 12 p.m. Oct. 29, Zelicks invites San Martians to dress up in their Halloween costumes and get festive.

On Oct. 30, there will be a live DJ, local art, a pumpkin carving competition, giveaways and more.

Run for the Americas and a cause

Run for the Americas is a 4-race event that promotes wellness and wisdom for people to live until they are 100 years old.

There will be a marathon, 15k, 10k and a 5k. To register, click here.

Each race will start at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at the San Marcos Embassy Suites Conference Center and Spa.

Farmer Fred’s Harvest Fall carnival is almost here

Farmer Fred’s annual Harvest Fall Carnival will take place from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the San Marcos Plaza Park.

The event is free for the public, will include special guests and host a children’s costume contest. Concessions and other activities will be provided for a fee.

Registration for the children’s costume contest will take place from 6-6:45 p.m.

Trick or Treat in the Downtown Square

The annual Downtown San Marcos Trick or Treat will be held from 12-3 p.m. Oct. 29.

Shops all across downtown will hand out candy to those who participate in the festivities. Attendees can participate in games and activities, along with a haunted house called Spooky Alley.

The event is free for all age groups and attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.