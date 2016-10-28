San Marcos needs to Ban the Box

The perpetuation of poverty and the violence against the poor that stems from not enacting a Fair Chance Hiring Ordinance is only beneficial to the prison industrial complex and the elite.

San Marcos does not belong to the wealthy. In order for the entire community to lead lives of dignity, “banning the box” is a nonnegotiable necessity.

The “box” refers to the checkbox on most employment applications next to a question about the applicant’s criminal history. When checked off, that job application is in danger of being immediately thrown away despite the applicant’s qualifications. Consequently, the movement’s purpose is to create a Fair Chance Hiring Ordinance removing the inquiry from job applications, and instead pushes the background check to the end of the hiring process once a formal job offer has been made.

Once an individual has been released back into society, he or she should have the chance to build a decent life. Today, felons are rarely given that chance. They are instead forced into harsh circumstances that do not allow for successful reintegration into society.

In 2004, All of Us or None, a human rights organization fighting for the rights of formerly—and currently—incarcerated people, began the “Ban the Box” movement to ensure employment opportunities for ex-convicts.

On April 4th, Austin became the first city in the South to pass such the ordinance, and San Marcos needs to follow suit.

The United States Census Bureau reported in 2014 a poverty rate of 37.1 percent in San Marcos. Research conducted by the Southern Coalition for Social Justice shows after an incarcerated parent is released from jail or prison, the total family income drops by approximately 15 percent from what it was prior to incarceration. With an estimated 65 million adults in the U.S. with a criminal history, it is likely to see results of that in every city in America—including San Marcos.

While our City Council members often talk about getting creative in order to help San Marcos’ economic growth, their priority is mainly incentivizing companies to come in and create more jobs. That means very little if those jobs are not accessible to people with criminal history. A formal Fair Chance Hiring Ordinance is necessary in San Marcos, and all council members must be willing to stand behind hardworking citizens who want to find employment.

A study done in Washington found that training and employing one formerly incarcerated person returned more than $2,600 to taxpayers. Likewise, a study in Philadelphia found that hiring 100 formerly incarcerated people would increase income tax contributions by $1.9 million, boost sales tax revenue to $770,000 and save $2 million annually by reducing criminal justice costs associated with recidivism.

San Martians should be concerned with the standard of living of their fellow citizens regardless of how it may benefit them.

Employing hardworking and qualified people despite their criminal history is advantageous to us all and should be one of San Marcos’ top priorities.

